Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.08.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.