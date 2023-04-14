Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $115.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

