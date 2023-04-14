The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

