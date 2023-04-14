Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

