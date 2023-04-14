Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,468,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

