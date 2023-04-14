Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 669,030 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,030 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

