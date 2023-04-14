Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

