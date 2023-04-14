Bell Bank Buys 2,053 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

