F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,577 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

