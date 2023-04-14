Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 20,668 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

