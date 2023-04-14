Community Bank N.A. Acquires 3,845 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

