Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 451 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

