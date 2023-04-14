Balentine LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.59 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76, a PEG ratio of 444.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.