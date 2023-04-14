Community Bank N.A. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4,113.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

TMUS opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.22. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

