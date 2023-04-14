New World Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.