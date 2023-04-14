UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UNH stock opened at $526.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $490.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

