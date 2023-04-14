DT Investment Partners LLC Has $138,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.