Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.71. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.