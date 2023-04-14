Trium Capital LLP Invests $3.25 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.83. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $437.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

