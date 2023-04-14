Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $58,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.78 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

