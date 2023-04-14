AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,563 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

MPC stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

