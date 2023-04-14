Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $249.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

