Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,113 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.