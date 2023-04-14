5,736 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

