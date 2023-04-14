iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

