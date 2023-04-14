Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 226,121 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,461.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

SPYX opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

