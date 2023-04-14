CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.90.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

