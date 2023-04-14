Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.48. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $589.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

