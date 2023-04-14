WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.