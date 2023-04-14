Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

