WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 459 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after buying an additional 82,586 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $99.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.