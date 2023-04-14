Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

