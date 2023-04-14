Balentine LLC Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

