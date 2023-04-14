AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.8 %

AZO stock opened at $2,618.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,625.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,478.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,426.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile



AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

