Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

