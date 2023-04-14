The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,238,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,973,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

SJM opened at $153.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

