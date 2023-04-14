Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

