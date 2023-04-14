Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

