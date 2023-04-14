Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,216 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.