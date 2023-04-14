Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.90.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

