Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

NYSE AFL opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

