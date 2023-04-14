Community Bank N.A. Has $75,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,946 shares of company stock worth $6,388,258. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EW opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

