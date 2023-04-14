Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.