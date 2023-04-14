Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.