Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,910 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $108.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

