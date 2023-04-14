Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $145.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

