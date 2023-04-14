440 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

