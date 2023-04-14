Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRK opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $115.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.