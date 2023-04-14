The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

