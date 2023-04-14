14,790 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

CarMax Trading Up 0.6 %

KMX stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

